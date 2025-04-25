Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): In the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharashtra government took the initiative to ensure the safe return of stranded tourists from the state. The state government arranged four flights to bring back tourists from Jammu and Kashmir.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde personally visited Kashmir and worked actively to bring back as many tourists as possible. As a result, a total of 520 tourists have safely returned to Mumbai through four flights arranged so far.

Also Read | Pope Francis Last Rites: President Droupadi Murmu, Accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Departs for Vatican City To Attend State Funeral of the Pope.

" I met many of our stranded tourists--tired, anxious, but resilient. It was heartening to see their spirits lift just by knowing that their government is with them, on the ground. I'm here not just as Deputy CM, but as a fellow Maharashtrian--to stand by them, reassure them, and personally coordinate their safe return home," Shinde said.

The first of these flights, operated by private airline Star Airlines, departed for Mumbai at 1:00 AM last night, carrying 75 tourists. Two Akasa Air flights departed from Srinagar at 2 PM and 5 PM on Thursday, bringing back 370 tourists. The first of these landed in Mumbai at 7 PM, and the second at approximately 9 PM. Shiv Sena also arranged special buses to ensure these returning tourists were safely transported to their homes.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 25, 2025: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Additionally, another Star Airlines flight departed at 8 PM on Thursday, carrying 75 passengers who are expected to arrive in Mumbai late at night. With this, Shiv Sena has successfully facilitated the safe return of 520 tourists so far.

Under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, the government continues to operate in Jammu and Kashmir, striving to bring back as many tourists as possible safely.

As many as 26 people were killed in India, and several others were injured after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)