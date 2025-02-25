Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order increasing the dearness allowance (DA) of its employees by 12 per cent under the unrevised pay scale of the 5th Pay Commission, effective from July 1, 2024.

The DA revised from 443 per cent to 455 per cent will be paid in cash along with the salary for February 2025, including arrears for July 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The DA hike is expected to benefit approximately 17 lakh employees, said an official from the state finance department.

The existing procedures and provisions regarding DA disbursement will continue to apply in the future, the GR stated.

The expenditure on the revised DA will be met from the budgetary provisions allocated under the respective salary and allowance heads for government employees, the order said.

For grant-in-aid institutions and Zilla Parishad employees, the expenditure will be booked under the sub-heads specified for their financial assistance.

