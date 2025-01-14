Panipat (Haryana) [India], January 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Maratha Shaurya Divas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid homage to the Marathas who fought and were martyred in the historical battle of Panipat. He said that his government will take initiatives for the renovation of the Kala Amb memorial in the city, which is a historical site of the third battle of Panipat between Marathas and Afghans.

"I have just discussed with the trust, they have brought some things to my attention and certainly whatever needs to be done to make this complex and memorial even better, the Maharashtra government will come forward and do all this work," Fadnavis said while addressing the gathering at the event.

Also Read | Amit Shah Flies Kite, Celebrates Makar Sankranti in Ahmedabad's Society With Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Watch Video).

He further said that despite the fact that many Maratha soldiers were martyred in the battle of Panipat, they never accepted defeat and ended up establishing the "saffron" kingdom in India. With the establishment of Hindavi Swarajya by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the bravery of Marathas, Fadnavis said that no one dared to attack India again.

"Panipat remains a painful wound of the Marathi people, but at the same time, it is also the pride of the Marathi people. The way the Marathas showed bravery in the battle of Panipat and the way the Marathas fought even in extremely adverse circumstances, was truly a very big event in the history of war. Even after so many Maratha soldiers were martyred in this war, the Marathas never accepted defeat, and in the next 10 years, they established the saffron kingdom in India. After this, when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established Hindavi Swarajya, the Maratha people displayed bravery and valour. Marathas always kept increasing their strength and power and due to their bravery and valour, no one dared to attack India again and today we have come here to salute their bravery," Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2025 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online on Doordarshan: Watch Live Telecast of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam in Kerala on January 14.

CM Fadnavis said that people of all castes fought collectively for Maharashtra, adding, "Shivaji Maharaj awakened the ordinary man and made them extraordinary."

"In reality, the Hindavi Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, people of all castes fought together for Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj awakened the man in ordinary people and made them extraordinary. As long as we remain united, we will keep progressing and if we get entangled in small matters of caste, it will be difficult for us to progress. The way Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj brought us all together, similarly today there is a need to come together under the saffron flag and under the tricolour of the country," he added.

Fadnavis extended greetings to the trust in Panipat, crediting them for preserving the history.

"The trust continues to pay tribute and homage to the Marathas who sacrificed their lives for the motherland through such programs. This trust continues to promote our bravery and our victorious spirit, so I congratulate the trust wholeheartedly," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)