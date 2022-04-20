Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): With no significant surge in the number of Covid 19 cases in the State, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday that the situation is 'under control' in Maharashtra.

While addressing the media persons, Tope said "My Tuesday's survey on Covid situation in the state revealed that the state's covid count remained at 135, while 85 were from Mumbai alone. I had a discussion with the concerned officials, a necessary step will be taken accordingly."

"Although the rise in the Covid cases is nominal, there is no such need to panic. However, we suggest to people to wear the face mask and take necessary precautions," he said.

He further added, "We have been vaccinating the children under age group 12-15 years and 15 to 18 years. We have been continuously encouraging people to get themselves and their children vaccinated."

Talking about the booster dose, Tope said that the dose is not a mandate yet, but the ones who wish can get a jab of the booster dose from private hospitals.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the daily case positivity rate has seen a rise from 0.31 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.49 per cent (on Wednesday). The weekly positivity rate saw an uptick from 0.34 per cent (on Tuesday) to 0.38 (on Wednesday).

As many as 1,547 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,13,248. The recovery rate currently is 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to the governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Mizoram, on Tuesday, over the increasing positivity rate and cases and urged States, Union Territories to continue monitoring the spread of infection. (ANI)

