Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Maharashtra government issued a Government Resolution (GR) on Wednesday ordering all the government offices in the state to offer floral tributes at their offices on the birth anniversaries of great personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Balasaheb Thackeray, Subhash Chandra Bose and Ma Saheb Jijau.

The notification dated January 10 orders the Sub-Divisional Commissioner and District Collectors in their respective offices to publicise the information regarding the organisation of the programme where flowers would be offered to these personalities.

The notification also carried the link of the government gazette which is available on the website of the government of Maharashtra. (ANI)

