New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said that the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly election results will have far-reaching effects and that the NDA and BJP's performance in these polls will pose a significant threat to Congress and its allies.

"The Maharashtra election results will have far-reaching effects. The NDA and BJP's performance in the elections will pose a huge threat to Congress and its allies in the coming times...In Jharkhand, the NDA needs to work more in the tribal and protected areas," Tyagi said while speaking to ANI.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum. The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, secured 57 seats, and the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed 41 seats. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats in total.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback. The Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won only 20 seats, Congress managed 16, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar won just 10 seats.

The BJP demonstrated an impressive strike, winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. The party's allies, the Shiv Sena and NCP factions, also performed well. The Maharashtra assembly elections were held on November 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined celebrations at the BJP headquarters, following the Mahayuti's landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said the people of the state have defeated "negative and parivarvad politics."

Meanwhile in Jharkhand, Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) steered the INDIA bloc to victory, winning 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, while its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U -- won one seat each. Additionally, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party contesting state assembly elections, won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.

The JMM-led alliance retained power in Jharkhand, where assembly polls were conducted in two phases--on November 13 and November 20. (ANI)

