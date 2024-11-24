Mumbai, November 24: A day after the landslide victory, the Mahayuti partners have internally started a discussion about the government formation, and as per sources, a formula of 21-12-10 based on the number of seats won is being worked upon. Mahayuti has won a record 236 seats of which 132 were won by the BJP, Shiv Sena 57 and NCP 41.

Sources said the parties have arrived at the probable formula of 21-12-10 for the induction of ministers in the new cabinet. Of the total 43 ministers, BJP will have a lion’s share with 21 ministers, 12 to Shiv Sena and 10 to NCP. NCP Elects Ajit Pawar as Leader of Party in Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha After Stellar Performance in Assembly Elections.

The Mahayuti has held a preliminary discussion on the cabinet formula and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to visit Delhi to discuss with the BJP’s Central leadership, including Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said that the ministerial posts would be distributed according to the number of seats won by the three partners. According to the ministerial formula of the constituent parties in the grand alliance, one ministerial post will be given for every six to seven MLAs. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: 21 Women Among 288 Winning Candidates in State; Only 1 From Opposition Side, Check Full List of Winners.

A three-term legislator of the Mahayuti said, "If we consider one ministerial post for every six to seven MLAs, the BJP with 132 seats will get 22 to 24 minister posts in the new government. Shiv Sena, which bagged 57 seats, can get 10 to 12 ministerial posts. Similarly, Ajit Pawar led NCP, which won 41 seats, will get a total of 8 to 10 ministerial posts." He cited the present stipulated norms that the council of ministers can have a maximum of 43 members including the chief minister.

However, three parties have yet to formally decide on the chief minister’s post as it will be finalised during their discussion with the BJP’s central leadership in Delhi. The Mahayuti sources said that after the nod from the BJP’s central leadership, the leader of the Mahayuti will formally stake a claim for the formation of government and it is likely that the swearing-in ceremony may take place by Wednesday.

Interestingly, a chorus is growing in BJP for Devendra Fadnavis to become the chief minister while several leaders from Shiv Sena have made a strong pitch for Eknath Shinde to continue as the chief minister.

On the other hand, a large section of the newly elected legislators of NCP are pressing for Ajit Pawar to take over as the next chief minister. "Considering the NCP’s strike rate, Ajit Pawar can be the chief minister," said veteran party leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who was re-elected from Yeola constituency in Nashik district.

State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said there has been no decision on the chief minister’s post. "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will first hold discussions on the CM’s post and thereafter will also discuss the issue with the BJP’s central leadership," he added.

