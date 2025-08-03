Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case by NIA court, was given a grand welcome at his society in Pune on Sunday.

Visuals from his society showed people showering him with petals, and bursting crackers and holding up posters which said 'welcome kaka,' expressing their gratitude for his return. Purohit also visited, along with his wife, the Hanuman mandir in his society, with a crowd of people watching him offer prasad and pray at the mandir.

Expressing gratitude for his return to society, he mentioned that the people were ready to welcome him, but he told them that unless he gets an acquittal, he would not be returning.

"They always wanted to welcome me. But I had said that till such time I get completely acquitted from the case, I will not be able to give you that kind of happiness. So, this time, when the Court gave this judgement, they said that they are going to welcome me. I had no heart to say that I will not be able to make it. I am grateful," he told reporters.

Notably, actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing Krishna in the Mahabharat series, said how the term 'saffron terror' has been defeated, along with the suffering of Purohit's family being eased after 17 long years.

"We saw the family of Purohit suffer for the last 17 years. His mother, wife, sister, and children have suffered. This has ended now. We are delighted. A few leaders of the UPA had coined the term 'saffron terror'; this has been defeated now. It is the defeat of this definition. The manner in which UPA Govt, a few of their ministers, compelled the ATS and its officials - it is a defeat of that. We are all delighted today. We are very proud of Col Purohit. He has done nothing wrong," the actor told ANI as he visited the society.

A college friend of Lt Colonel Purohit highlighted how justice has been received after 17 long years.

"He was implicated in a false case. After the court's verdict, he is returning to his home as an innocent man. So, we should welcome him, we have made all arrangements here," the college friend said.

The Mumbai NIA court on July 31 acquitted all seven accused of being involved in the 2008 blasts in Malegaon, with the court saying the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The 2008 Malegaon blast case was transferred to the NIA in 2011 from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). After a 17-year-long wait and examination of hundreds of witnesses, the NIA special court acquitted all seven people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and all other charges.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City's Bhikku Chowk. Originally, 11 people were accused in the case; however, the court ultimately framed charges against 7, including former MP Sadhvi Pragya. (ANI)

