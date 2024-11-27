New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Maharashtra NDA leaders are likely to meet the top BJP brass here on Thursday, sources said, indicating that the formula of one chief minister and two deputy CMs representing the three major 'Mahayuti' constituents will be followed in the new government in the state.

While the BJP is tipped to get the chief ministerial post, its two allies -- Shiv Sena Nationalist Congress Party -- are expected to be given the post of two deputies.

Shiv Sena leader and outgoing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier in the day all but cleared the decks for a BJP leader to succeed him, with outgoing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seen as the clear favourite for the top job.

Shinde said he will "fully support" the BJP leadership's choice for the next CM, adding that he won't be a hurdle in the process.

"I called PM Modi yesterday and also Amit Shah and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post), and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde told reporters at his residence in Thane.

Shinde may swap his position with Fadnavis while Pawar will continue as one of the two deputy chief ministers, sources said.

However, the details of the new government are likely to be given a concrete shape in the meeting of the state's ruling alliance leaders with the BJP's national leadership.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance scripted a landslide win in the state assembly elections by winning 230 seats in the 288-member House.

Recovering from its Lok Sabha election losses, the BJP bagged 132 constituencies followed by Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41 seats, as they decimated the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, inflicting on the Congress its worst-ever defeat in the state.

