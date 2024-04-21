Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mumbai police arrested a 58-year-old man under POCSO Act for allegedly raping his 19-year-old step-granddaughter over the last 10 years in Maharashtra.

Based on the complaint of the survivor, police registered a case against the man under sections 376 (2)(F)(N), 354, 354A, 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, as per information, threatened her with death if she ever shared the ordeal with anyone.

The complainant told police that the accused, who resides in the neighbouring house, used to come to the house when she was alone and used to rape her. The grandfather was allegedly sexually harassing the girl since 2014.

When she objected, he used to beat her and threaten her saying that if she told anyone about it he would kill her, said a police officer.

Scared of his threat the girl never told about her ordeal to anyone. However, recently she opened up to her parents after which the girl along with her family registered a complaint at the nearest police station against him.

Based on her complaint, the Kurar police launched a search for the accused and nabbed him from Virar of Palghar district, a police official said. (ANI)

