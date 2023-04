Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his sister-in-law and her two minor kids in Maharashtra's Pune city over her "love affair" with another man, police said on Thursday.

Following the killing, the accused allegedly set their bodies on fire in farmland to obliterate the evidence, police said.

The incident occurred on April 5, they said.

"The accused used a piece of cloth and bedsheets to set their bodies on fire," a senior official of Pune police said.

The two kids killed by the accused are estimated to be 6 and 4 years old, police said.

"The accused have been arrested on Thursday morning and booked under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian penal code," the official said.

Further probe is underway, police said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

