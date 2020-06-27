Palghar, Jun 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly killed his three children and committed suicide on Saturday night, the police said.

The incident took place in Babul Pada area of Nalasopara, said an official.

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

Kailas Parmar, the man, allegedly killed his 10-year- old son and two daughters aged 8 and 5 years by stabbing them, and then took his own life, the official said.

Tulinj police in the district are conducting further probe, he added.

Also Read | Madurai District Collector Announces 2-Day Complete Lockdown: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)