Thane (Mahrashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Blue Roof Club in the Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, on Thursday night at 10:30 pm due to fireworks.

The Disaster Management team and fire department responded quickly, dispatching brigades to the scene. Thanks to their efforts, the fire was brought under control within half an hour.

Also Read | Passing of SHANTI Bill by Parliament Marks Transformational Moment for India's Technology Landscape: PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking with the media, Yasteen Tadvi, Disaster Management Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "We cannot specify the reason for the fire, but the fire was massive. When the Disaster Management team received a call, the fire department immediately dispatched fire brigades to the location. The fire was brought under control after considerable effort. There have been no casualties or injuries. The fire broke out about one hour ago, and we controlled the fire in about half an hour."

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Denmark’s ‘ghetto Law’ Faces Scrutiny After EU Court Ruling.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)