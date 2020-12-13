Aurangabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Police in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra have unravelled mysterious disappearance of a 29-year-old man after one year and found that he was killed by two friends following a dispute over an extra-marital affair, an official said on Sunday.

Police in Gangapur town have arrested Sachin Pandit (24) and Ravindra Butte aka Pappu (27) in connection with the alleged murder of Ganesh Misal and exhumed his skeletal remains, said police inspector Machindra Surawse.

He said Misal has been 'missing' since October 5, 2019.

The duo "confessed" to have killed Misal, the police inspector said.

He said Misal was killed because he had been blackmailing Pandit over the latter's alleged affair with a married woman and demanding money to keep it secret.

The duo strangled Misal to death on October 5 last year, and buried his corpse in a farm, he said.

District superintendent of police has declared Rs 15,000 reward for the investigation team, he added. PTI

