Pune, May 4: Maharashtra has been put on a high alert on Wednesday as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum for loudspeakers ends today. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said that as many as 2,500 security personnel have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

He also informed that following Supreme Court orders, several mosques did not play the morning Azaan on the loudspeaker "voluntarily". Addressing a press conference, Gupta said, "Situation is under control. Many Mosques did not play morning Azaan on loudspeaker voluntarily, following Supreme Court guidelines. A total of 2,500 security personnel are deployed across the city to maintain law and order."

As per the Maharashtra Home Department, in Mumbai, of the total of 1,140 Mosques, 135 used loudspeakers before 6 am today. "Appropriate action should be taken against these 135 mosques that went against the orders of the Supreme Court of India," Maharashtra Home Department said. Loudspeaker Row: MNS Workers Detained Outside Raj Thackeray's Mumbai Home, 9 Held in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had ordered the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Uddhav Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Police registered a case against Thackeray over his speech at a rally held in Aurangabad on May 1. Police registered the case after seeing the viral videos of his public rally. Following this heavy police deployment was made outside the MNS chief's Shivaji Park residence.

Undeterred despite being booked by the state police, Raj Thackeray persisted with his anti-loudspeaker campaign, as he shared a video of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Wednesday in which he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers and Muslims offering prayers on the roads.

Raj Thackeray had recently posed in Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's trademark attire in a social media post. Raj Thackeray is incidentally attempting an image makeover to revive his political fortunes in the state by embarking on hard Hindutva.

In the video, shared by Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray is heard saying that the Shiv Sena will not rest until it is successful in preventing people from offering namaz on roads when it comes to power in the state. The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Aazan' from today. He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well. Loudspeaker Row: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Shares Bal Thackeray's Old Video, Ups Ante Against Mosque Loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

