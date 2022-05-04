Mumbai, May 4: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray seems undeterred despite being booked by the state police as he persists with his anti-loudspeaker campaign, as he on Wednesday shared a video of the Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in which he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers and Muslims offering prayers on the roads.

Raj Thackeray had recently posed in Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's trademark attire in a social media post. Raj Thackeray is incidentally attempting an image makeover to revive his political fortunes in the state by embarking on hard Hindutva.

In the video, shared by Raj Thackeray, Bal Thackeray is heard saying that the Shiv Sena will not rest until it is successful in preventing people from offering namaz on roads when it comes to power in the state. Loudspeaker Row: MNS Workers Play Hanuman Chalisa Near Mosque in Mumbai.

Watch Video:

"We (Shiv Sena) will not stop until we are successful in preventing the people from offering namaz on roads when we will form the government in Maharashtra," Bal Thackeray said in the video posted by the MNS chief on his Twitter handle today.

"If someone has any complaint about the Hindu religion, then they can come to us, and we will solve the issue. Loudspeakers will be removed from the mosques," Bal Thackeray said in the video shared by Raj Thackeray.

The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12 gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

A case was filed against Raj Thackeray on Tuesday when he appealed to people to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in the areas where loudspeakers are used for 'Aazan' from today. He also announced that he will hold more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well. Loudspeaker Row: Raj Thackeray’s Deadline Ends, Heavy Security Deployed in Mumbai, Neighbouring Areas.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police seized loudspeakers from the MNS office and detained the party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had ordered the police to take all measures to maintain law and order and not wait for anyone's order. Uddhav Thackeray also held a telephonic conversation with the Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth.

