Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 1,000 prisoners and 292 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across prisons in Maharashtra, the State Prison Department said on Thursday.

The total number of prisoners who have recovered is 814 and 268 jail staff have recovered as well.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: From 1857 Revolt to Quit India Movement, Timeline of Major Events in The Freedom Struggle.

The State Prison Department also said that six prisoners have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Maharashtra.

With the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases, India's COVID count approached 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Also Read | Odisha: School and Mass Education Department Issues Guidelines for Independence Day 2020 Celebration in Schools: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

The Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest-ever recoveries of 56,383 in a single day.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 23,96,638, of which there are 6,53,622 active cases and 16,95,982 patients have been cured, discharged, or migrated, said the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)