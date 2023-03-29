Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Pune city constituency Girish Bapat on Wednesday passed away in Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune, informed Pune City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik.

Pune City BJP chief Jagdish Mulik took to Twitter and said, "A heartfelt tribute to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girishbhau Bapat of Pune Lok Sabha Constituency! Girish Bhau will be cremated today at 7 pm at Vaikunth crematorium".

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Arif Khan Gurjar Not Allowed To Meet Sarus Crane at Kanpur Zoo; Told Bird Is in Quarantine.

BJP MP Girish Bapat was admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was critically ill and was on life support treatment.

BJP MP Girish Bapat won the Lok Sabha elections from the Pune City constituency in 2019. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai Cancels All Government Events After EC Announces Dates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says ‘Will Actively Take Part in Party’s Rallies’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)