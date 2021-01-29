Mumbai, Jan 29 (PTI) As many as 168 birds, including 142 poultry birds, were found dead in Maharashtra on Thursday, said an official from the state animal husbandry department on Friday.

Maharashtra has been reporting deaths of various birds, including poultry, amid an avian flu outbreak and a total of 19,406 birds have been found dead in the state since January 8.

Samples collected from dead birds have been sent to laboratories to find out cause of the death, the official said.

"All poultry birds, eggs, poultry feed and droppings within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm has been scientifically destroyed," he said.

A total of 71,773 poultry birds, 44,046 eggs and 63,234 kg of poultry feed have been destroyed from the infected zones, he said.

Some of the samples collected from Yavatmal and Nanded district, which were sent for testing on Wednesday, have tested positive for avian flu, he added.

