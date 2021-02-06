Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 2,768 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 20,41,398, a health department official said.

As many as 25 new COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 51,280, he said.

Of new deaths, 17 were from the past 48 hours, while eight from the last week, the official said.

A total of 1,739 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the number of recoveries to 19,53,926.

The state has 34,934 active cases.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate stands at 95.72 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.51 per cent, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 414 fresh cases while four persons died in the city due to COVID-19 during the day. With this, the total count of cases in Mumbai went up to 3,11,433 and the death toll to 11,388.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 797 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative caseload to 6,98,982 and the fatality count to 19,615.

Nashik division's COVID-19 case tally is 2,78,476 with a death count of 5,137.

The number of cases in the Pune division is 5,04,176 and death toll 11,656.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,18,263 cases and 4,021 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stands at 75,468 and death count at 2,004.

Latur division has reported 83,049 cases until now and 2,479 fatalities.

Akola division has recorded 73,432 cases while 1,613 people have succumbed to the disease in the region until now.

Nagpur division has recorded 2,09,402 infections and 4,670 fatalities so far.

With 52,497 tests carried out on Saturday, the tally of coronavirus tests reached 1,49,28,130.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 20,41,398, New cases: 2,768, Death toll: 51,280, discharged: 19,53,926, Active cases: 34,934, people tested so far: 1,49,28,130.

