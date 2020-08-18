Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,15,477, the state health department said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 422 deaths were reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 20,687.

A total of 4,37,870 patients have recovered in the state including 9,356 patients discharged on Tuesday.

Active cases stand at 1,56,608, said the bulletin. There were 1,55,268 active COVID-19 cases on Monday in the state.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 931 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths reported in Mumbai.

"Total number of cases now at 1,30,410 including 1,05,193 recovered/discharged cases, 17,697 active cases and 7,219 deaths," BMC said.

With a spike of 55,079 cases and 876 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 27,02,743 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The country's COVID-19 count includes 6,73,166 active cases, 19,77,780 discharged/migrated patients. With 876 deaths, the toll due to the disease has risen to 51,797. (ANI)

