Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): As many as 129 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra on Friday, the health department said.

The number of patients infected with the JN.1 variant remains at 10.

According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,487 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent. Out of 8,76,06,207 laboratory samples, 81,72,533 have tested positive (9.33 per cent) for COVID-19 until today.

Since January 1, 2023, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra. 70.80 per cent of these deaths have occurred in individuals over 60 years of age, 84 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities, while 16 per cent did not have any comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India has reported a total of 145 cases of Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28, official sources said on Friday.

"A total of 145 cases of JN.1 variant have been reported till December 28. These samples were collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023," official sources told ANI.

The highest number of JN.1 variant cases have been reported from Kerala. The state reported 41 cases of the JN.1 subvariant, the majority of which were home-isolated, official sources said.

Ahead of the New Year, both the central and state governments are keeping a close watch on the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1.As per the latest updates, India reported 797 new COVID-19 cases and the active cases tally stands at 4,000 in the last 24 hours.

JN.1 is a Variant of Interest (VOI) which is under intense scientific scrutiny. As of December 16, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 7,344 cases of Covid-19 JN.1 subvariant from 41 countries.

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) of Delhi on Wednesday issued guidelines for Covid-19 suspected or positive cases that will be reported at hospitals following the sudden surge in the cases of Coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

