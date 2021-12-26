Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

31 new cases of Omicron variant of the virus were also detected. A total of 141 Omicron cases have been reported in the state so far, as per the bulletin provided by the state health department.

Also Read | Omicron In Kerala: 19 More Cases Of New COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In The State; Tally Reaches 57.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 66,57,888.

During the last 24 hours, 918 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 65,02,957. 17 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

There are currently 9,813 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)