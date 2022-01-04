Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Maharashtra has reported 18,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday. The cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron have gone up to 653.

There are 66,308 active cases in the state.

Out of the 18,466 new COVID-19 recorded in Maharashtra, Mumbai reported 10,860 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has witnessed 20 COVID-related deaths, while 4,558 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for sealing buildings in Mumbai.

As per these guidelines, the whole building or a wing of the building complex/society will be sealed if 20 per cent of the building or a wing of building society is affected with COVID-19 cases or at least 10 COVID-19 cases are detected in the affected flats in total. The guidelines advise the patients and contacts to follow strictly the current guidelines of home quarantine and hygiene etiquettes during their time in quarantine. (ANI)

