Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 318 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, the Public Health Department said on Friday.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the state stands at 2,925.

A total of 355 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate in the state to 98.09 per cent.

One person lost their life to the virus during the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

Out of 7,85,28,186 laboratory samples, 78,70,627 has been tested positive (10.02 percent). (ANI)

