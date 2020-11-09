Mumbai, Nov 9 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,23,135 with the state reporting 3,277 fresh cases on Monday, the health department said.

Mumbai reported 20 deaths on Monday, while the details regarding fatalities in the rest of the state were not available due to a technical glitch, the department said in a statement here.

Till Sunday, Maharashtra had reported45,240 deaths.

Similarly, the number of COVID-19 patients who recovered on Monday, too, was not available due to the glitch, it said.

