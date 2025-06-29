Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded six COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally of the viral infections so far in this calendar year to 2,488, the health department said.

Of the new cases, four are from Mumbai and two from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation, an official statement said.

No death has been reported due to coronavirus in the state since Friday, it said.

The health department said it has conducted 29,317 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, adding that 2,332 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection till date.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has reported 990 cases, including 549 in June, so far this year.

A total of 37 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 36 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.

