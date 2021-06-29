Mumbai, Jun 29 (PTI) Maharashtra reported 8,085 new COVID-19 cases and 231 fatalities on Tuesday, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804, the health department said in a release.

As many as 8,623 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 96 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 2.01 per cent.

The positivity rate in the state is 14.62 per cent.

Currently 6,21,377 people are in home quarantine and 3,584 in institutional quarantine.

There are 1,17,098 active COVID-19 patients in the state.

State capital Mumbai recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city's tally to 7,21,516, while its death toll increased to 15,426 with 12 new fatalities.

As many as 281 new cases were reported in Pune municipal limits, taking the western Maharashtra city's infection tally to 4,93,806, while its death toll remained unchanged at 8,165 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 12, 208, 42, 11 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 60,51,633, New cases 8,085, Total deaths 1,21,804, Total recoveries 58,09,548, Active cases 1,17,098, Total tests conducted 4,13, 98,501.

