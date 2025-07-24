Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader and MLA Rohit Pawar has raised serious allegations regarding a recent firing incident in Daund taluka of Pune district, claiming that a relative of a sitting MLA from the ruling party was involved in the episode. He also accused the police of being under political pressure and attempting to suppress the case.

The incident occurred on Monday night between 10:30 and 11:00 PM at the New Ambika Kala Kendra, an art centre located in Wakhari, Daund Tahseel of Pune district, during a dance performance. According to reports, the brother of a ruling party MLA allegedly opened fire inside the premises, leading to chaos and injuries. A young woman was reportedly hurt in the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, Rohit Pawar stated, "A young woman was injured in a shooting incident at an art centre in Daund by the brother of a ruling MLA from Pune district. Instead of identifying the culprits behind the indiscriminate firing, the police are reportedly working under pressure to hush up the matter."

He further questioned whether justice would be served. "Will action be taken against the accused? Or will he go unpunished just because he belongs to the ruling party? What kind of power play is this? The police must act impartially and uphold the law, without bowing to political influence," Pawar added.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar addressed the media and provided updates on the investigation. An FIR has been lodged at the Yavat Police Station against four individuals -- Babasaheb Mandekar, Ganpat Jagtap, Chandrakant Marne, and one unidentified person.

"We are questioning some individuals as part of the probe. Police are also analysing CCTV footage available. Action will be taken against whoever is found to be the culprit. There is no delay in the investigation ..The police are following all the procedures as per law," Biradar said. (ANI)

