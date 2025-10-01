Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Security Forces, alongwith Gadchiroli Police, destroyed two Naxal memorials built in the forests of Mouza Kategaon and Marma, establishing a sense of peace in the Naxal-affected region.

According to the officials, the memorials were approximately two to three years old.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, known for its remote and challenging terrain, remains a Maoist-affected and sensitive region. To create fear among residents and mark their presence, Maoists had constructed memorials in these inaccessible forest areas, said a press release.

However, with the effective anti-Maoist operations carried out by the Gadchiroli Police Force in recent years, the fear of Maoists among common citizens has significantly diminished.

Continuing this effort, police personnel from the Kategaon outpost destroyed two to three-year-old Maoist memorials located in the forests of Mouza Kategaon and Marma.

According to reports, on September 30, a team from the Kategaon Police Outpost, along with SRPF personnel, conducted a search operation in the forest areas of Mouza Kategaon and Marma.

During the operation, they discovered two Maoist memorials that had been standing there for several years. Under the guidance of senior officers, the BDDS team inspected both memorials, after which they were demolished and completely destroyed.

With the cooperation of local villagers, the police planted saplings at the same locations, symbolising peace and harmony. The police team also appealed to the villagers not to fall prey to Maoist propaganda and to cooperate with the police in the development of their villages. The initiative has instilled a renewed sense of safety among the residents.

Superintendent of Police Neelotpal stated, "The Gadchiroli Police Force is committed to freeing citizens from the fear of Maoist terror."

He further urged that, "Such illegal Maoist structures have no place in society, and no one should participate in or support the construction of such memorials."

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli Neelotpal, Additional SP (Operations) M. Ramesh, Additional SP (Aheri) Satya Sai Karthik, Additional SP (Administration) Gokul Raj G., and Assistant SP (Dhanora) Aniket Hirde.

The task was executed successfully by Police Sub-Inspector Ajay Bhosale, in-charge of Kategaon Outpost, Police Sub-Inspector Kunal Bharti of SRPF Group 11, along with police personnel from the Kategaon Outpost and SRPF jawans.

Earlier, on September 17, two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district, police said. (ANI)

