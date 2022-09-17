Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 631 fresh COVID-19 cases and three fatalities that raised the tally to 81,14,940 and the toll to 1,48,307, a state health department official said.

There has been a slight drop in the daily cases compared to Friday when 697 infections were reported along with two fatalities.

As per the data shared by the department, the highest 293 cases were detected in Mumbai circle, followed by 184 in Pune circle, Kolhapur 39, Nagpur 38, Nashik 24, Latur 19, Akola 17 and Aurangabad 17.

Mumbai, Latur and Kolhapur circles reported a single fatality each, it stated.

At least 789 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,62,071, the report stated.

The state currently has 4,562 active cases, of which Pune accounts for 1,161, followed by 1,154 in Mumbai district and 812 in Thane district.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 98.1 per cent, while fatality rate is at 1.82 per cent.

With 24,309 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far for coronavirus went up to 8,45,15,789 in the state, the data revealed.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,14,940; fresh cases 631; death toll 1,48,307; recoveries 79,62,071; active cases 4,562; total tests 8,45,15,789.

