Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): At least six people died while five others were injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck on the Nashik Mumbai Highway flyover on Sunday, police said.

Out of 5 injured people, two are in critical condition and have been receiving treatment in the district hospital, said Nashik Police.

"6 people have lost their lives in an accident between a temp and a mini truck on the Nashik Mumbai Highway flyover. 5 other people are injured out of which 2 are in critical condition. The injured are being treated at the district hospital: Nashik Police. (ANI)

