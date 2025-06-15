Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday visited a hospital in Pune to meet the families of those injured in the tragic Indrayani River bridge collapse in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The incident, which occurred earlier in the day, claimed two lives and left dozens injured.

Speaking to the media after her visit, Sule said, "The hospitals and medical teams are doing their best to instil confidence in every family. Most of the injured are thankfully not as badly hurt as initially feared. We are praying and doing everything we can to support everyone. The (state) government will make an official statement."

Earlier in the day, Sule also visited the collapse site in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Cyprus, spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the collapse of the bridge over the Indrayani River at Kundamala -- a popular tourist spot in Talegaon Dabhade.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"It was very sad to hear the news of the accident in which a bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed at Indori near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them. We share the grief of their families," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and emergency teams were engaged in rescue operations.

"There has been an incident of bridge collapse in Maval. I have spoken to the Divisional Commissioner, Tehsildar and Police Commissioner. Some people have been injured and taken to the hospital. Some people are also trapped. The NDRF team is reaching there. It is possible that some people have been swept away," CM Fadnavis added.

Officials said the collapse occurred after heavy rains raised the water levels in the river. Rescue efforts by the NDRF, the fire department, and the local police were ongoing.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

