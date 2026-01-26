New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra, which is a land of festivals, presented a tableau in the Republic Day parade on the theme 'Ganeshotsav: A Symbol of Aatmanirbharta'. The self-reliance expressed through this tableau encompasses economic, environmental, and cultural self-reliance.

At the front of the tableau, a grand scene depicts a traditional 'dhol', being played by a woman, associated with Ganeshotsav. The rear section of the tableau features a sculptor creating an idol of Lord Ganesha.

The central section shows a Ganesh devotee carrying the idol of Ganesha on his head as he proceeds for Ganesh Visarjan.

The last section of the tableau depicts a temple representing the 'Ashtavinayak'. In addition, other cultural elements associated with Ganeshotsav are also showcased in the parade. On both sides of the tableau along the Kartavya Path, women in traditional attire are performing the Lezim folk dance.

The tableau of the Department of School Education and Literacy showcased Bharat's timeless knowledge legacy and its dynamic evolution under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, portraying school education as a key driver towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The narrative spans from ancient wisdom to futureready learning, unified under the arch of a PM SHRI School.

At the front, Aryabhata watches over smiling children holding Shunya (zero) and a globe. Wings behind the children represent NEP 2020 enabling confidence, opportunity, and global readiness rooted in Aatmanirbharta. Children using VR headsets depict 'Ancient Roots, Digital Wings,' while Jaadui Pitara highlights joyful, play-based, mother-tongue foundational learning through indigenous toys and multilingual materials.

The narrative progresses through the Prime Minister Schools for Rising India-(PM SHRI) School gate, where children plantsaplings, symbolising inclusion, environmental consciousness, and the ethos of Mission LiFE.

The central section depicts the holistic integration of martial arts, performing arts, and sports into education. A robotic handsymbolises the seamless blend of tradition and technology--from takhti to tablet--guided by values and Sanskar.

The tableau culminates at the Viksit Bharat 2047 Tower, showcasing smart classrooms, tinkering labs, and innovation hubs. Icons of books, gears, and circuits represent PM SHRI Schools as embodiments of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, transforming every child--across regions, genders, and abilities--into skilled, value-driven citizens.

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a 'Sovereign Democratic Republic'.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians.

