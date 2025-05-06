Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI): In response to the directives from the Home Ministry, Maharashtra will conduct mock drills in the coastal areas, said Director of Maharashtra Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar. He said that all the agencies under the collector will take part in the mock drills.

"Till 2010, the main objective of the civil defence was to recruit volunteers during wartime, but after 2010, disaster management was also included... Tomorrow, we will do mock drills in the coastal areas. All the agencies under the collector will take part. We will assess the things and then will take action as to what we need to improve," Prabhat Kumar told ANI.

"We have full faith in the government and army, and if something happens, we all should be mentally ready and aware of the smaller things that can help," he added.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. The measures to be undertaken include the operationalisation of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students, etc, on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updating of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence in Lucknow on Tuesday rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan over the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured many.

The police and local administration were also part of the rehearsal mock drills, which are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow as per the instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

A police officer said, "Nationwide mock drills will be held tomorrow. Civil Defence, Police and local administration are preparing for it today."

Moreover, the administration also conducted an air raid siren test as a part of a rehearsal for a nationwide mock drill exercise.

"We are a disciplined team. We know what to do and what not to do. We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware - how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter? We will also raise sirens in case of a blackout announcement. We should keep torches at our house for some ease," Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, told ANI. (ANI)

