Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): It has been decided to have Maharashtra's first-ever women Batallion of 1400 women personnel in Katol, Nagpur, said Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday.

"It has been decided to have state's first-ever women Batallion of 1400 women personnel in Katol. There will be a need of 100 acres of land for the same," said Deshmukh.

"Maharashtra government has decided to recruit 10,000 policemen for the state," he added. (ANI)

