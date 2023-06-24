Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Mumbai police on Saturday arrested two people for allegedly possessing drugs worth 150 grams of MD ((Mephedrone) worth Rs 30 lakhs in Sewri area of Maharashtra.

According to the police, a case has been registered against them and an investigation is underway.

"Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Azad Maidan unit Crime branch, Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers with 150 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 30 lakhs approx in the Sewri area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against them and both were arrested. Further investigation is underway", said the Police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

