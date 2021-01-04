Aurangabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Two men were nabbed here in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly possessing a revolver and two bullets, a crime branch official said.

The firearm was recovered during a raid conducted by crime branch officials at a cake shop in Waluj industrial area.

The two men, who are in their 20s, were detained and handed over to the Waluj police for further action, the official added.

