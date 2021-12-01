Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek, near Kalwa Bridge, Kalwa of Thane (west) in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
The body has been handed over to the police.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)
