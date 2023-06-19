Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inspected Mumbai Coastal Road Project which is targeted to be completed by November this year.

"A lofty picture of New India is seen from this tunnel which is a part of Mumbai Coastal Road. A huge facility is being given to the people by the NDA government. With this project, the distance of 11 km will be covered in 7-8 minutes, as compared to 40-45 minutes earlier," Anurag Thakur said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Part-Time Job Scam in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Scientist From Andhra Pradesh of Rs 9 Lakh on Pretext of Offering Him Work; Case Registered.

So far, 73.5 per cent of the work on the project has been completed.

Mumbai Coastal Road will be part of deliberations in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai from May 23-25, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said earlier.

Also Read | ESIC Reveals 17.88 Lakh New Workers Added Under ESI Scheme in April 2023.

"The Coastal Road, one of the most significant upcoming infrastructure projects of Mumbai, will be a part of deliberations in the upcoming G-20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRRWG) Meet in Mumbai from May 23-25," Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will highlight the disaster management measures taken for this project in front of the DRRWG delegates," the ministry added.

The entire Mumbai Coastal Road Project is targeted to be completed by November 2023.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget 2022-23 allocated Rs 3200 Crore for its ambitious Mumbai Coastal Road project.

The BMC had given the highest priority to the Mumbai Coastal Road project, even more than the Health budget amid the ongoing pandemic.

As per BMC data, the Coastal road project got the highest share of Budget allocation by BMC for the year 2022-23 at 17 per cent followed by Health at 15 per cent, traffic and road at 12 per cent and bridges at 9 per cent, stormwater drains at 8 per cent and Goregaon-Mulund Link road at 7 per cent share of the total budget. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)