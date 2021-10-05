Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (PTI) Rudra Pratap Maharathy on Tuesday took oath as MLA after winning the by-poll to the Pipili Assembly constituency.

The oath was administered to the BJD MLA by the Speaker S N Patro, assembly secretariat sources said.

Maharathy along with his family members had met Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday.

Maharathy had won the by-poll to the Pipili Assembly constituency by defeating his nearest BJP rival Ashrit Pattnaik by 20,916 votes on October 3.

He secured 96,972 votes while the BJP candidate got 76,056 votes.

The by-election was necessitated after the death of sitting BJD lawmaker Pradeep Maharathy, father of Rudra Pratap, in October last year.

