Coimbatore, Feb 28 (PTI) Celebrations of Mahashivaratri festival at Isha Yoga transcends all cultural barriers and projects a divine and unique atmosphere for devotees of Lord Shiva from all over the world, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

In a video message, sharing greetings to Isha Foundation founder, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Naidu recalled his participation at the event a couple of years ago.

Seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva, he said "May Lord Shiva bless all of us with his divine blessings and give us the strength to move forward with truth, purity and divinity."

Responding to the message, the foundation thanked him on Twitter with the message: "We thank the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri @MVenkaiahNaidu for his warm wishes on the occasion of #Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha. @VPSeretariat”

The President of the Communist Party of Nepal K P Sharma Oli also wrote to Sadhguru conveying his wishes on the occasion.

Oli said that "Mahashivaratri festival is celebrated with importance in our countries Nepal and India," adding that the Nepali Army celebrates the day as Army Day.

"Those who accept Shiva as the source of Yoga and Adiyogi believe that 'Shiva is everywhere," he said.

