Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday asked state discom Mahavitaran to come up with plans for electrifying remote and inaccessible tribal villages in Melaghat and Gadchiroli.

During a virtual meeting, Raut also directed Mahavitaran officials to identify areas in other parts of the state, which couldn't get electrified due to geographical difficulties.

The minister has directed the principal energy secretary to hold a meeting with the forest department for clearance to lay out distribution network in areas that could not be electrified due to lack of permission, a release stated.

Raut took stock of the construction of parallel electric network with Samruddhi Expressway, underground cable network in coastal areas, maintenance of ownership records of the civil assets of four power companies, among othet things.

He also instructed Mahavitaran to release power connections to applicants from paid pending list and to beneficiaries of SC, ST and OBC schemes, it was stated.

