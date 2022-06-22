New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): A video that has gone viral on social media shows Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza purportedly spitting at police personnel in the national capital during a protest of party workers against the Enforcement Directorate questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"While detaining Congress workers, one of the protestors Netta D'Souza, President-All India Mahila Congress, obstructed/assaulted the police personnel on duty and spat over them for which criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of the law," Delhi Police said in a statement yesterday.

Last week, Congress leader Renuka Chowdary came under criticism after she grabbed the collar of a police official while she was being detained in Hyderabad during a protest.

Mewnwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he was not affected by the Enforcement Directorate, which recently grilled him for five days over his alleged role in the National Herald case.

"ED and such agencies don't affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can't be scared and suppressed," the Congress leader said during an interaction with party workers at the AICC headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, Gandhi was summoned for the fifth time for another round of questioning. The ED had summoned Rahul last Monday and questioned him for three straight days.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Sachin Pilot alleged that the party's leadership was being targeted. "Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition," he said to ANI. "The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP," he added.

Accusing the BJP-led government of weakening the armed forces with "new deception", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the government will have to withdraw the Agnipath recruitment scheme and the party is with the youth in the agitation to save the future of the country.

In a tweet, Gandhi alleged that China's forces are sitting on Indian land and said the defence forces should be strengthened. He attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath scheme which allows youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi after 12 hours of questioning in a money laundering case on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi, who was discharged yesterday after treatment of post-Covid complications, has also been summoned by the ED but given time till June 23.

The ED is investigating the Gandhis' role in what is known as the National Herald case. It involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company that ran the National Herald newspaper, a Congress mouthpiece which has since transformed into an online-only outlet. (ANI)

