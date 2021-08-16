New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old maid was killed at a house in west Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said on Monday.

The maid was present in the house where two other labourers were also working, they said, adding some cash and jewellery were also found stolen.

Also Read | OBC Quota: Sharad Pawar Says Constitutional Amendment a ‘Fraud’, Seeks Caste Census.

The police suspect that that the two labourers may have killed the maid.

The police found that Sarita was working in the kitchen and two labourers were undertaking renovation work in the house, officials said.

Also Read | NTA CU-CET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at cucet.nta.nic.in.

While the owners of house left for lunch in the afternoon, the maid was expected to leave after the labourers finished their job in another 15-20 minutes, a senior police officer said.

The guard saw the two labourers coming out of house but not the maid, they said.

When the owner checked the flat, they found the maid lying on the floor. She was rushed to hospital where the woman was declared dead, the officer said.

The accused killed Sarita after hitting on her head with some object, police said.

During enquiry, some cash and jewellery, which were kept in the cupboard, was found missing. The FSL and crime team inspected the spot, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Patel Nagar police station. Multiple teams are working on the case and trying to arrest the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)