Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) The police have arrested a 50-year-old maid for allegedly stealing jewellery worth about Rs 3 lakh from her employer's home in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

The theft was reported at Vishnu Nagar locality in Dombivali a couple of days ago, said senior inspector Naresh Pawar of Crime Branch-III in Kalyan.

During their investigation, the police found one Gangubai, alias Geeta Laxman Dalvi, loitering near the house. She turned out to be their maid.

The police apprehended Dalvi on Thursday and began questioning her. After being evasive for some time, she confessed to stealing jewellery and valuables worth Rs 2.97 lakh from her employer's house, the official said.

The police also recovered the stolen jewellery from her, the official added.

