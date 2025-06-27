Hathras (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) The main accused in the murder of Kalpita Sharma, the daughter of a government driver deployed on district magistrate's duty, was arrested by Hathras police after an encounter on Thursday, officials said.

The 24-year-old woman was shot dead near the gate of Sadar tehsil here earlier this month.

Police said the accused, identified as Gulshan alias Lukka who carried a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, was injured on both legs during the shootout.

A constable, Prince, also sustained a bullet injury.

A stolen revolver, live and spent cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered from the accused.

On June 14, Kalpita, daughter of Rakesh Kumar Sharma who was assigned a ?driver to the district magistrate's official vehicle, was returning home from the market with her mother when she was shot dead. As they reached near the Sadar tehsil gate, assailants on a bullet motorcycle opened fire on her. Based on Sharma's complaint, a case was registered at Hathras Gate police station.

To crack the case, Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha formed five teams including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and a surveillance unit.

They arrested three accused in the case, while the main assailant, Gulshan, had been on the run. The Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, subsequently announced a reward for his capture.

On Thursday, a joint team of SOG and Hathras Gate police intercepted Gulshan on the Mathura-?Bareilly highway, near Ahbaranpur Road. In the ensuing exchange of fire, the accused and a constable were injured. Both are undergoing treatment at a hospital, a senior police officer said.

SP Sinha said that all four accused in the case have now been arrested. A charge sheet will soon be filed in court under appropriate legal sections, he said.

