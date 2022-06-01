Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) A senior official of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday called for the highest level of alertness and sharing of intelligence on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to foil "nefarious designs" of anti-national elements and their masters from across the border.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh also directed officials to conduct joint patrolling on all possible infiltration routes, drone dropping sites and ensure adequate deployment of personnel on national highways.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes -- traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ADGP was speaking at a joint meeting of various security agencies which was convened to discuss and review the deployment and other security related issues for the pilgrimage.

Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise, deputy director Intelligence Bureau (Jammu), Parthipal Singh and other senior police and intelligence officers attended the meeting, a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, a powerpoint presentation was given by concerned district Senior Superintendents of Police with regard to security arrangements planned for the peaceful conclusion of the yatra, the spokesperson said.

He said threadbare discussion was held on the various security related issues and for ensuring enhanced security measures on the highways and infiltration routes on International Border and Line of Control.

Addressing the meeting, the ADGP directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and synergy among themselves and also share the intelligence having direct bearing on the yatra in real time basis to foil the nefarious designs of Anti-National Elements and their mentors across the border.

Referring to the attempts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists into India, the ADGP stressed upon officers to organise night patrolling on the highways and infiltration routes regularly.

Singh also stressed upon all the officers that proper briefing be given to the forces being deployed for Road Opening Party duty to maintain utmost alertness so that smooth passage is given to all the vehicles going for the yatra.

The officers were directed to ensure adequate deployment in their respective districts particularly at base camps at Bhagwati Nagar (Jammu), Chanderkote (Ramban) and reception centres during the yatra.

On the border management front, the ADGP stressed upon the district SSPs of Jammu, Samba and Kathua to lay Joint checkpoints and ensure patrolling on all the probable infiltration routes and adequate deployed on all the drone dropping points as well as on terrorists pick points identified as these three districts are more vulnerable to cross-border infiltration.

He also directed that all Border Police Stations and Posts strengthen the checkpoints and ensure proper briefing be given to men by supervisory officers regularly regarding the nature of duties to be performed by them.

