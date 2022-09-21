Srinagar, Sep 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Wednesday directed security forces in the valley to maintain pressure on anti-national elements so that terror groups do not get any chance of revival.

Singh presided over a high-level joint meeting hereof officers of police and the CRPF to review the overall security scenario of Srinagar and South Kashmir districts.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Accident: Three Passengers Killed, Four Injured After Bus Overturns in Jashpur District.

The Director General of Police stressed on remaining more vigilant against support networks who are helping terrorists to carry out their nefarious designs.

He directed officials to put put in utmost efforts to ensure terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Sent to 5 More Days of Police Custody.

"Maintain pressure on anti-national elements so that terror groups don't get any chance of revival," he said.

The DGP asked officers to work out strategies to further consolidate peace in J&K, adding that in the process, forces have to ensure that civilians do not face any inconvenience.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP appreciated the joint efforts of J&K Police and other security forces in conducting various successful anti-terror operations.

"We have to augment and enhance capabilities to achieve our targets," he added.

The DGP emphasized on revisiting the security grid plans of the city and south Kashmir, saying we must continue to deal strictly with elements involved in misguiding youth and pushing them towards terrorism.

He directed the officers to strengthen area domination and night patrolling in grey areas and also stressed on placing surprise 'nakas' (checkpoints) and ambushes to check any suspect movement.

Singh also directed officials to use modern gadgets, including drones and CCTV cameras for area domination.

The J-K Police chief stressed on identifying gaps for desired results and directed that jurisdictional officers to ensure the supervision of 'nakas' and deployment on a regular basis.

The DGP directed officials to conduct joint security meeting at the district level to execute strategies and also emphasized on adopting preventive measures to restrict the movement of anti-peace elements.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion regarding terror crimes in the valley was held and the officers present gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for strengthening peace further in Jammu and Kashmir.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)