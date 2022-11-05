Ballia (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh on Saturday appeared in a Ballia court for the hearing on a maintenance suit filed by his wife.

According to the prosecution, the court has asked Singh to present his side on December 20 when the next hearing in the matter will take place.

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Says Gurugram Not Included in Smart City Mission As We Want It To Be 'Smartest City'.

Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh had filed the suit in the family court on April 22 this year.

Subsequently, the court had issued a notice to Pawan Singh for his appearance on Saturday to present his side.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Engineering Student Arrested by Vadodara Police for Blackmailing, Extorting Money From Youth.

Jyoti Singh's advocate J P Singh said that the hearing was held in the family court of judge Rajni Singh.

An application was filed on behalf of Jyoti Singh for an interim maintenance of Rs 2,00,000 per month till the disposal of the case.

Pawan Singh married Jyoti Singh of Ballia on March 6, 2018.

Pawan Singh, 36, is a resident of Arrah district of Bihar and is an actor and singer of Bhojpuri films. He shot to fame with "Lollipop Lagelu" song in 2014. Later he gained fame as an actor in Bhojpuri cinema.

After filing the maintenance suit in the court, Jyoti Singh said in a complaint sent to the police last month that Pawan Singh had instigated her to commit suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)